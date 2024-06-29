Brokerages Set TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Price Target at $8.10

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.10.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

TRTX stock opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.15. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $8.96. The company has a quick ratio of 138.05, a current ratio of 138.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average of $7.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.11%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently -61.15%.

In related news, major shareholder Starwood Capital Group Global sold 9,352,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $82,679,998.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,647,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,400,001.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRTX. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 35,280.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 1,094.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 14,346 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

