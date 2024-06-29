Brokers Issue Forecasts for HealthEquity, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HealthEquity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.11. The consensus estimate for HealthEquity’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s FY2026 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.67.

HealthEquity Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $86.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 93.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.55. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $61.32 and a 1-year high of $87.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.03 and a 200-day moving average of $78.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.78 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 7.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 32,326 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $2,677,562.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,231,138.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 2,080 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $176,820.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,680.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 32,326 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $2,677,562.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,231,138.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,806 shares of company stock worth $2,888,383 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthEquity

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 3,001.0% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640,748 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,807,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,831,000 after purchasing an additional 664,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at $43,482,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at $49,443,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 8.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,409,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,803,000 after buying an additional 569,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.