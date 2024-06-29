Brokers Offer Predictions for iPower Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:IPW)

iPower Inc. (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for iPower in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 25th. Roth Capital analyst S. Fortune now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for iPower’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for iPower’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IPW. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on iPower from $1.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on iPower in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

iPower Stock Up 11.8 %

NYSE IPW opened at $2.08 on Friday. iPower has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $62.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 4.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. iPower had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $23.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Chenlong Tan purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,063,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,417,534.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

