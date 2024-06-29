Brokers Offer Predictions for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the investment management company will earn $10.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $10.63. The consensus estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group’s current full-year earnings is $36.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $9.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $39.32 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $11.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $39.77 EPS.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.79 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GS. Bank of America upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $452.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $449.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.39. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $471.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $145.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GS. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 166,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,291,000 after buying an additional 20,018 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $850,000. Apexium Financial LP increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 5,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $989,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.