Bronwyn Barnes Purchases 850,000 Shares of Scorpion Minerals Limited (ASX:SCN) Stock

Scorpion Minerals Limited (ASX:SCN – Get Free Report) insider Bronwyn Barnes bought 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,750.00 ($8,500.00).
Scorpion Minerals Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.63.
Scorpion Minerals Company Profile
