Bronwyn Barnes Purchases 850,000 Shares of Scorpion Minerals Limited (ASX:SCN) Stock

Scorpion Minerals Limited (ASX:SCN – Get Free Report) insider Bronwyn Barnes bought 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,750.00 ($8,500.00).

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.63.

Scorpion Minerals Limited engages in the exploration of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, nickel, silver, zinc, vanadium, and platinum-group elements. It holds 100% interest in the Pharos project covering an area of 1,335 square kilometers located in the Murchison Mineral Field, Western Australia; and 100% option to acquire the Youanmi Lithium project comprising E57/978, E57/1049, and E57/1056 tenements covering an area of 279 square kilometers located in the East Murchison mineral field.

