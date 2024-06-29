Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Now Covered by Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BKD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.50.

Brookdale Senior Living Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE BKD opened at $6.83 on Friday. Brookdale Senior Living has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.25.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $782.83 million during the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 44.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookdale Senior Living

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth $130,000.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

