Brookstone Capital Management Increases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $110.31 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $85.24 and a 1-year high of $114.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

