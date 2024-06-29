Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,158 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $114.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $99.35 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.53.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

