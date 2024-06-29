Brookstone Capital Management Sells 149 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 48,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 821.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 86,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after buying an additional 76,868 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,358,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $110.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.33. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $116.76.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on EMR

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.