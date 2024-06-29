Brookstone Capital Management Sells 998 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,968,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,336,000 after buying an additional 169,717 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,809,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,492,000 after purchasing an additional 54,832 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,909,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,995,000 after purchasing an additional 140,762 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,750,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,222,000 after purchasing an additional 18,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,626,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,856,000 after purchasing an additional 47,774 shares during the last quarter.

ESGD stock opened at $78.78 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $82.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.83 and its 200-day moving average is $77.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $1.4567 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

