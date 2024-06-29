Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:HOM.U)

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Sunday, June 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, June 30th.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 2.0 %

HOM.U stock opened at C$11.99 on Friday. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$9.99 and a twelve month high of C$13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$11.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$399.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Graham David Senst bought 2,000 shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,240.00. 13.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

