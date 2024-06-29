Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Given a C$10.50 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Fundamental Research set a C$10.50 price objective on Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Builders Capital Mortgage Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of BCF opened at C$8.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.64. Builders Capital Mortgage has a twelve month low of C$8.01 and a twelve month high of C$9.00.
About Builders Capital Mortgage
