Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Short Interest Update

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 475.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bunzl Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Bunzl stock opened at $38.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.20. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39.

Bunzl Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.6007 per share. This is a positive change from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

