CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Receives $415.45 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $423.64.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CACI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CACI International from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $370.00 to $464.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Get CACI International alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CACI International

CACI International Stock Performance

CACI International stock opened at $430.13 on Wednesday. CACI International has a 12-month low of $302.21 and a 12-month high of $439.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $420.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.14.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.19. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CACI International will post 20.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CACI International

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Maclauchlan sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.50, for a total value of $812,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.19, for a total transaction of $85,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,538.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Maclauchlan sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.50, for a total value of $812,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,028 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CACI International by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in CACI International by 8.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in CACI International during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.