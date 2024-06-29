CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC) Insider Buys $16,100.00 in Stock

CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) insider Eric W. Roberts purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $16,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,918.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CalciMedica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CALC opened at $3.96 on Friday. CalciMedica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60.

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CalciMedica, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CalciMedica

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of CalciMedica by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC raised its position in CalciMedica by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 145,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 56,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CalciMedica in the third quarter worth about $432,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CALC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CalciMedica in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CalciMedica in a research note on Thursday.

About CalciMedica

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for illnesses caused by inflammatory and immunologic processes and direct cellular damage. The company's lead product candidate comprises Auxora, an intravenous formulated small molecule calcium release-activated (CRAC) channel inhibitors, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute pancreatitis, asparaginase induced pancreatic toxicity, and acute kidney injury, as well as severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

