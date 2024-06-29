CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC) Insider Buys $16,100.00 in Stock

CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) insider Eric W. Roberts purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $16,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,918.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
CalciMedica Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CALC opened at $3.96 on Friday. CalciMedica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60.
CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CalciMedica, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CalciMedica
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have weighed in on CALC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CalciMedica in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CalciMedica in a research note on Thursday.
About CalciMedica
CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for illnesses caused by inflammatory and immunologic processes and direct cellular damage. The company's lead product candidate comprises Auxora, an intravenous formulated small molecule calcium release-activated (CRAC) channel inhibitors, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute pancreatitis, asparaginase induced pancreatic toxicity, and acute kidney injury, as well as severe COVID-19 pneumonia.
