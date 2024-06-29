Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Director Raymond Gregory Basler Sells 4,000 Shares

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.20, for a total transaction of C$224,800.00.
Calian Group Stock Up 0.2 %
CGY stock opened at C$56.25 on Friday. Calian Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$46.27 and a 12 month high of C$64.88. The firm has a market cap of C$666.56 million, a PE ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$55.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$56.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C($0.24). Calian Group had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of C$201.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$194.97 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Calian Group Ltd. will post 4.6162117 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Calian Group Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CGY. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Acumen Capital upped their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$78.14.
Read Our Latest Report on Calian Group
Calian Group Company Profile
Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Calian Group
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.