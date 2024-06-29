Calton & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 532.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRVL opened at $69.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.24%.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRVL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $2,064,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,312,626.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,774,586.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $2,064,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,312,626.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,504,065. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

