Calton & Associates Inc. Has $229,000 Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $58,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $214.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $148.45 and a 1-year high of $218.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.36.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

