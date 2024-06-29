Calton & Associates Inc. Purchases New Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 47,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,197 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 53,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,261,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,172,690.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,172,690.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $402,707.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,449,251.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 658,663 shares of company stock worth $48,997,146. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.2 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $73.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.42 and its 200 day moving average is $69.78. The company has a market capitalization of $130.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.56.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

