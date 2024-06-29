Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 2,173 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

Shares of PFE opened at $27.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average of $27.69. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The firm has a market cap of $158.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -466.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

