Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 2,842 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 54.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $500.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $485.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $466.13. The firm has a market cap of $453.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $505.74.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

