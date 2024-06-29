Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 3,636 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,636 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,258,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,147,000 after buying an additional 40,040 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,210,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,140,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 267.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,198,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,659,000 after buying an additional 872,711 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 651,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,982,000 after buying an additional 121,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 518,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:RWJ opened at $40.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $43.02.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.