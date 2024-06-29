Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 444 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,097 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,810 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $99.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.76 and a 200 day moving average of $104.57. The company has a market capitalization of $180.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.82, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

