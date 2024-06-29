Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 7,198 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 33.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,198 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.8% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.7% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 34,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Stone Run Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 888.6% in the third quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 16,892 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $115.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.57. The company has a market capitalization of $453.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75.
Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.82.
Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil
In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
Exxon Mobil Profile
Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.
