Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 911 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 67,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $146.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.07. The stock has a market cap of $351.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

