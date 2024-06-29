Calton & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 41.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,570 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 573.2% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its position in CVS Health by 192.0% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $59.09 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.56 and its 200 day moving average is $70.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $74.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Baird R W raised shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.05.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

