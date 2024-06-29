Cambridge Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,253 Shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,741,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,587,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,267,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $494,000.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of TUA stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $23.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average of $21.97.

About Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

