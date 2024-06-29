Cambridge Advisors Inc. Acquires 81 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.8% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 32.0% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

SMH opened at $260.70 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $136.10 and a one year high of $279.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.