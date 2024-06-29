Cambridge Advisors Inc. Buys 2,882 Shares of Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simplify MBS ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $509,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,409,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,102,000. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,192,000.

Get Simplify MBS ETF alerts:

Simplify MBS ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MTBA opened at $50.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.39 and its 200-day moving average is $50.82. Simplify MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $51.89.

Simplify MBS ETF Profile

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.