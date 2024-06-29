Cambridge Advisors Inc. Buys 433 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises about 0.6% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 29,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FNDX opened at $66.98 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $53.32 and a twelve month high of $67.86. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.62.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

