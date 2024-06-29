Cambridge Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $534.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $538.47 and its 200 day moving average is $525.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $558.34.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Announces Dividend

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.9974 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

