Cambridge Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,525 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 0.8% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Union Pacific by 14.6% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,834 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $6,807,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 51,850 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of UNP stock opened at $226.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $138.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.24. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Union Pacific

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.