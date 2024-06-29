Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $2.65 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 0.6% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atwater Malick LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in Danaher by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,000,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at $28,908,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 0.7 %

DHR stock opened at $250.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $255.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.43. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $269.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 18.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Danaher

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.