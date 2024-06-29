Cambridge Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $827,370,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 266.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,467,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,842,000 after purchasing an additional 17,066,479 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,513,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479,642 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,517,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,719,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,163 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB opened at $39.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.69. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

