Cambridge Advisors Inc. Makes New $206,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 355,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,081,000 after purchasing an additional 100,294 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,335,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,404,000 after purchasing an additional 370,483 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 144,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 29,840 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2,662.2% during the fourth quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the period. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 175,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $35.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.74 and a 200-day moving average of $34.84. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $36.66.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.