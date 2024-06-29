Cambridge Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,398 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 56,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 23,561 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 72,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,957,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of DJUL opened at $39.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.16 and its 200 day moving average is $38.07. The company has a market cap of $318.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.58.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (DJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

