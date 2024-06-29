Cambridge Advisors Inc. Purchases 314 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $603,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 207.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 117,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDA opened at $54.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.86. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $44.85 and a 52-week high of $57.53.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

