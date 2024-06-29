Cambridge Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,899 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 1.8% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $7,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,942.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,535,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,768,000 after buying an additional 5,466,397 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,236.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,760,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,883,000 after buying an additional 1,727,136 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $60,320,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 106.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,277,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,970,000 after purchasing an additional 658,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,788,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $55.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $55.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4497 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

