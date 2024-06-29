Cambridge Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,716 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 45,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 328,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 70,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Cedrus LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 48,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 60,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the period.
FTRI stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.03. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $14.12.
First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.
