Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 500 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September (BATS:XSEP)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. reduced its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September (BATS:XSEP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. owned 0.50% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 111,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS XSEP opened at $37.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.32.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September (XSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

