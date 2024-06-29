Cambridge Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Novartis by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVS opened at $106.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $92.19 and a 12 month high of $108.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

