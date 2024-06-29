Cambridge Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,930 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Stock Down 1.4 %

EME opened at $365.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.81. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.52 and a 52 week high of $401.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.08.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.25. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EME

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.