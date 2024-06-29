Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.56.

Several analysts recently commented on CPB shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Campbell Soup Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 512.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 170,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 142,758 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 131,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $45.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.19. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $46.97.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

