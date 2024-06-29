Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) PT Set at C$119.00 by National Bankshares

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) has been given a C$119.00 price target by equities research analysts at National Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.45% from the stock’s current price.

CP has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$118.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$126.00 to C$124.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$120.63.

Shares of CP stock opened at C$107.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$109.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$111.32. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of C$94.45 and a 12-month high of C$123.37. The firm has a market cap of C$100.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of C$3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.52 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.1603293 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total transaction of C$7,162,691.43. In other news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total value of C$7,162,691.43. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ellis sold 21,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.35, for a total value of C$2,366,646.48. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,730 shares of company stock worth $23,468,681. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

