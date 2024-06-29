Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 789 Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ONEY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $680,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 654,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,851,000 after purchasing an additional 53,964 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,338,000 after purchasing an additional 14,066 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ONEY opened at $103.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.97. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $86.09 and a 52-week high of $108.69. The stock has a market cap of $779.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.85.

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

