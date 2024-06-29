Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $540,497.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ FITB opened at $36.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $39.14. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.54.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

