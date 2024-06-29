Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 76.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,500 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,541,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,391 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,553,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,489,000 after purchasing an additional 263,357 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 48,998 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,705,000 after purchasing an additional 278,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 238.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 53,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 37,962 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.00. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $58.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.