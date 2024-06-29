Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 61.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,894 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,521,000 after buying an additional 14,965 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 261.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 20,493 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $267.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $260.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.50. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $270.41. The company has a market capitalization of $401.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

