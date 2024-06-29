Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JEPQ. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $55.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.70. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $55.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4497 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

