Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $755,000 Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTNQ. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PTNQ opened at $72.09 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $60.27 and a 52 week high of $72.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.81 and a 200-day moving average of $68.04.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.